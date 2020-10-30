Storm Center Update – Friday AM October 30

Welcome to Friday!

Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today.

Highs will be slightly warmer than yesterday, but still below average in central and eastern KELOLAND where temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Western South Dakota will warm to the 50s to near 60. Enjoy the light winds, because they’ll be strong tomorrow!

Tomorrow (Halloween) will feature strong northwest winds. Speeds will average 20-35 mph with gusts near 40 mph or more. The ‘or more’ will be in central and western South Dakota where gusts will be between 50 to 60 mph.

Expect early highs in the 40s and 50s with falling temperatures in the afternoon.

Sunday will not be as windy, but it will be cooler with highs mainly in the 40s. Winds will be light.

The warmup starts next week. We’re still looking for highs in the 50s and 60s on Monday with widespread 60s for Tuesday through Friday! There will be some areas with highs in the 70s. This will happen with dry skies.