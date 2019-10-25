Storm Center Update- Friday AM, October 25th

Look for a nice day across KELOLAND. A south breeze will develop with highs in the mid 50s east and 60s in the west. The forecast also looks dry.

We expect 30s tonight, but the south wind will increase east of the James Valley.

Saturday will still be mild in the southeast, but cooler temperatures will rush into northwestern SD early in the day.

Our Futurecast update shows the cold front moving through with snow in the Black Hills in the west.

Temperatures will be trending much cooler next week. Get ready for 30s for several days.