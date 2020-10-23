Storm Center Update- Friday AM, October 23rd

Good Morning! More winter weather is on the way this weekend. We already have winter storm watches West River for Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

Areas of light snow continue to move east this morning and skies become partly sunny. We expect new snow bands to develop tomorrow starting in NW SD and those should expand to the south during the day and increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. Widespread snow will create slippery travel, so pay attention to the forecast.

Our snow forecast for the weekend looks widespread across KELOLAND. A general 4-8″ forecast can be expected in the heaviest areas of southcentral KELOLAND. Sioux Falls could easily see 3″ with the potential for up to 6″. Look for more updates later today.

Temperatures early next week are still on track to being near record levels. Rapid City may even drop below zero.

Today will be cold once again with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s, even with the breaks in the clouds.

Get ready for a cold night tonight with lows in the upper teens in many areas. Even Aberdeen could drop to 7 degrees by morning.

Tomorrow will be chilly as areas of snow develop across the north and west during the day.

Expect a very cold to next week, but we do see milder weather starting toward the end of the 7 day forecast. In fact, 50s look likely again by the end of the week.