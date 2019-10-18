Storm Center Update – Friday AM October 18

Winds will be stronger today as compared from yesterday. In eastern KELOLAND, we’ll have southerly winds of 15-30 mph while central and western KELOLAND will have northwest winds of 15 to 35 mph with higher gusts. The strongest winds will be in western South Dakota with gusts near 40 mph.

With the northwest winds in western and central South Dakota, it will be a cooler day with high in the lower 60s. Eastern KELOLAND will be slightly warmer with highs in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees.

Clouds will also be a little thicker today, especially in western KELOLAND. With the thicker clouds, an isolated shower will be possible. But anything that falls will stay light.

Tomorrow’s winds will be calmer with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Winds will be from the west at 5 to 15 mph; expect higher gusts to near 20 or 30 in northern KELOLAND.

As a storm system approaches on Sunday, clouds will be thick with a good chance for rain. Highs on Sunday will range from near 60 in eastern KELOLAND to near 50 in western South Dakota. Winds will once again be strong Sunday into Monday. In fact, some of the wind gusts will approach 50 mph in central and eastern KELOLAND on Monday afternoon.

Temperatures will be cooler as we go through next week. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s as we continue with an active pattern.