Storm Center Update – Friday AM October 11

BIG PICTURE:

The upper level wind pattern over KELOLAND as we head into the weekend will still feature a low pressure over us. That being said, we’ll be on the backside of the low so conditions should improve over the weekend. Then a quick wave looks to pass through late Monday into Tuesday so there’s another chance for precip in the Midwest and it should keep the colder air in place. After that, ridge of high pressure builds which would bring quiet skies and warmer temps.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Friday in KELOLAND is starting with the snow flying around northern and western KELOLAND. Heaviest snow is found in North Dakota and it’s moving south so the eastern and central regions will see snow and blowing snow through today. Highs will only be in the 30s later today with strong NW winds at 20-40 mph.

Saturday will still be mostly cloudy and windy with lingering snow showers – especially the first part of the day. Snowfall will be heavier in northeastern SD as the winter storm spins away from us, toward northern Minnesota. Saturday’s highs will be in the 30s to low 40s with a strong northerly wind. The most abundant sunshine will be found in the west.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy and only a little breezy, but temperatures are expected to warm somewhat. We’re going with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Monday looks to be the coldest morning of next week with morning lows in the 20s and afternoon temps in the 40s. Tuesday will see a similar day with morning lows in the 20s and 30s, afternoon highs in the 40s.

Temperatures appear to be warming in the middle of next week, with dry air and temperatures in the upper 40s on Wednesday, and the 50s on Thursday. In fact, we could see 60s in KELOLAND by next weekend.