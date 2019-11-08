Storm Center Update- Friday AM, November 8th

Good Morning! We are getting ready for a warmer start to the weekend as you can see on Futurecast. It won’t last as snow returns to many areas by Sunday. The snow will be accompanied by much colder weather.

Our snow forecast Sunday shows the potential for at least 2″ across the northwest. The numbers near Sioux Falls should be lighter.

Enjoy today’s milder weather with 40s and 50s common.

Tonight should be mild relative to the weather coming our way with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the 7 day forecast with 50s and 60s west of Sioux Falls.

Sunday will certainly trend colder with the snow chances.

Monday will be the coldest day with highs in the upper teens. The numbers will slowly improve by the middle of next week.