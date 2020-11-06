Storm Center Update – Friday AM November 6

Welcome to Friday!



It will be another sunny and mild day in KELOLAND. The one difference you will notice will be the stronger southerly winds. Southeast KELOLAND will have the strongest winds with average wind speeds of 15-25 mph. This will pale in comparison for what’s coming later this weekend (more on that later). In the meantime, today’s highs will be in the 70s and 80s. I expect widespread record high temperatures.



The warmth will continue for tomorrow as highs will be in the 60s and 70s with south winds.



South winds will be very strong in eastern KELOLAND on Sunday. Expect sustained winds of 20-35 mph with gusts over 40.

Temperatures will still be above average with highs in the 60s and 70s in central and eastern KELOLAND to the 50s in western South Dakota.



Much colder air will be here for next week. Along with it, we’ll watch for rain showers on Monday with a chance for snow on Tuesday. There’s another chance for snow for southern KELOLAND late next week.