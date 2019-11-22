Storm Center Update- Friday AM, November 22nd

Good Morning! Our forecast looks better as we start the weekend. Take a look at Futurecast and you’ll very little cloud cover today. We think tomorrow and much of Sunday will average above normal on temperatures and low chances of rain or snow.

Next week will be more active, but we still have several details to watch. The first system will pull into the central plains on Tuesday. A swath of snow still looks possible, but the tracking still goes a bit to our south. We still have time to nail down the specifics. Also, another piece of moisture comes our way by Thanksgiving. Temperatures are still forecast to be above freezing for highs, so mixed modes of precipitation are quite possible across portions of KELOLAND.

Our Tuesday chance of snow is highlighted on the map below.

Enjoy the weather today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s in the east.

The weekend will start dry and mild with highs mainly in the 40s east of James Valley and 50s to the west.

Sunday should be mild as well, with more 50s expected across KELOLAND.

We’ll continue to watch the details about rain and snow chances next week. Temperatures will be cooler, but not much out of the normal range for this time of year.