Storm Center Update- Friday AM, November 20th

Good Morning! Its was a very nice day yesterday across KELOLAND with widespread 50s and 60s once again. We’ll see cooler weather today, but above normal temperatures will continue.

You can see the push of mild weather across the nation shown in yellow and red on this map.

A weak weather system is still on track to arrive in KELOLAND early Sunday morning. We are looking at marginal chances of showers, but we still wanted to show you that a few areas could get just a bit of light rain.

Even though temperatures will be cooler, the numbers should still be above normal for this time of the year.

The pattern still features a chance of rain or snow on Tuesday, but cold air will be lacking.

Take a look at this map. This trend clearly shows above normal temperatures into Thanksgiving and beyond.

Temperatures today will be in the 40s and 50s across KELOLAND. Winds still look good at 5-15 mph.

Tonight will be clear and crisp with lows in the 20s.

More clouds are likely on Saturday, but highs will still be in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

The best chance of rain or snow will be on Tuesday as highs stay in the 40s. Remember, 40s are above normal now and 50s are even better.