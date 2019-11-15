Storm Center Update- Friday AM, November 15th

Good Morning! We have a few showers in the forecast this weekend, but overall, the forecast remains above average for temperatures the next few days.

The 50s will be common west of Sioux Falls this afternoon with lots of sunshine.

Winds will increase this evening in Sioux Falls and lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Even with a cold front moving through tomorrow, temperatures still look mild for this time of year. We expect the strongest winds in the morning across the southeast.

Sunday will be a little cooler in the east, but 55 degrees in Rapid City will be warmer.

We’ll likely stay mild into early next week with a couple of shower chances.