Storm Center Update – Friday AM May 8

It’s a cold start to the day and temperatures will remain below average for the next several days.

We have clear skies this morning and temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

We’ll still have temperatures fall to the 30s in many locations tonight with patchy frost possible. If you’re worried about your flowers and plants, be sure to cover them or bring them in.

As a system moves in from the northwest tomorrow, we’ll have thicker clouds with scattered showers and thundershowers. Temperatures will be close to what’s expected today with numbers in the 50s and 60s. Winds will be much stronger with southwest winds in southeast KELOLAND at 15-30 mph. But, they will be even stronger behind a cold front at least 20-40 mph in central and western South Dakota.

The core of the cold will be here early next week with afternoon highs in the 40s and 50s. As we slowly warm next week, we’ll continue steady chances for rain.

Rain amounts over the next week and a half will average a halt to two-thirds of an inch.