Storm Center Update – Friday AM May 7

The weekend is just about here and it’s looking wet.

In the meantime, today will be dry with mostly sunny skies. Light northeast winds will bring in slightly cooler air. There will be areas of eastern KELOLAND in the 50s for highs. Winds will increase from the southeast for western South Dakota to allow for warmer temperatures. Rapid City will warm to the lower 70s today.

Moisture will increase for tomorrow with the best chance for rain setting up in central South Dakota. This is where a half inch to an inch of rain will be possible. Eastern and western South Dakota will also have periods of rain, but amounts will not be as heavy.

Due to the clouds and rain, temperatures will be about 10 to 15 degrees below average which means we’ll have highs in the 50s.

I expect the cool weather to stick around for Mother’s Day with highs in the 50s. Lingering periods of rain will also be possible, but the amounts will not be as heavy. Expect only scattered light showers.

The cool air will continue into early next week with highs in the lower to middle 60s. BUT, we are looking at signs of warmer weather at the end of the workweek and into next weekend.