Storm Center Update- Friday AM, May 31st

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 06:52 AM CDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 06:52 AM CDT

Good Morning!

Another day of warm weather will be with us in KELOLAND.  Smoke will be around again, so expect hazy skies with the warm weather.

We'll be watching a cold front tonight as scattered showers and thunderstorms develop.  The heaviest thundestorms will produce isolated .25" to .50" totals.  

Today's highs will be warm in the 80s in most locations in KELOLAND.

Tonight will feature the shower and thunderstorm chances.  Again, the rain will be scattered.

Tomorrow will be cooler, but still very nice with a northwest breeze and highs in the 70s.

High pressure will continue to influence the weather on Sunday with highs in the 70s once again.  

Next week will feature a better chance of scattered rain late Monday into Tuesday with increasing temperatures and humidity.  Expect more 80s next week as we enter a nice week of warmer weather.

