Storm Center Update – Friday AM May 29

It’s a cool start to the day with some in the 40s, but we’ll have sunshine and warm temps as skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.



We’ll hold off on the rain chances until tonight in western South Dakota. The showers will move southeast into south-central and southeast South Dakota by tomorrow morning but will weaken.

Rain amounts near a quarter inch will be possible in western South Dakota, but amounts will generally be less than an inch in south-central and southeast South Dakota.

We’ll start with clouds on Sunday, but expect a slow decrease in cloud cover as we go through the day. As a result, we’ll have warmer temperatures with many returning to the 70s.



Next week is still looking much warmer as highs jump to the 80s and low 90s. Monday and Tuesday will be dry, but scattered storms will start around midweek.