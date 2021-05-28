Storm Center Update- Friday AM, May 28th

Good morning! Cloudy skies were common across KELOLAND along with some much-needed rain, including the Sioux Falls area.

Here are the storm total rainfall amounts across KELOLAND. The heaviest rain fell in the Worthington, MN area.

Frost has been an issue in the far north this morning. We’ve had a few temperatures in the lower 30s in Faulkton.

Temperatures will be slowly recovering into the start of the weekend. We also see developing showers across the west tonight and this activity will linger into Saturday across the central and east. We expect scattered rain chances to linger into Sunday morning across southeastern KELOLAND.

You can see the moderating temperatures on Sunday north and west of Sioux Falls.

Pleasant weather is expected on Memorial Day with highs in the 70s for many areas. The best chance of rain will stay well to our south.

Highs today will stay in the 60s for much of KELOLAND. We expect a late day shower chance in Rapid City.

Rain chances tonight will stay mostly in western SD. It will be cool with lows in the 40s.

Developing shower chances will cross KELOLAND tomorrow as we stay in the 60s for highs in most areas.

The 7 day forecast looks warmer most of next week with highs in the 70s.