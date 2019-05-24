Storm Center Update - Friday AM May 24

BIG PICTURE:

Persistent upper level high pressure over the Gulf of Mexico and upper level low pressure over the west coast will keep the stormy pattern over the central US for a few more days at least. More rounds of severe weather are expected in the central US south of KELOLAND today through early next week. Looks like our weekend will be, overall, dry until late Sunday, that's when we have our next chance for rain.

LOCAL FORECAST:

Winds will pick up speed today and shift to the southwest as another low pressure system moves through from the south. Southeast KELOLAND is expected to be in the warm sector of this system. That means, mid 70s will be back in southeast KELOLAND with slightly cooler conditions elsewhere. With the exception of isolated, spotty showers later today, the rain activity will likely be in the morning, with decreasing clouds this afternoon.

Skies will be clear to mostly clear tonight as temperatures cool to the 40s to 50s and the strong winds from today should calm down to about 5 to 10 mph or less.

As a cold front swings through on Saturday, it will cool things down, to the upper 60s to mid 70s, with light winds and mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will warm slightly for Sunday, as a southwest wind brings in warm air that has been residing to our south these past few days. Nevertheless, temperatures will stay below 80. Showers and thunderstorms will return for much of KELOLAND during the afternoon and overnight hours Sunday and will linger for most of Monday. With just enough heating from the day, some thunderstorms may be marginally severe with large hail or strong winds.

A cold front will pass through early Tuesday, keeping things a little cooler before warming up again Wednesday. The remainder of the week will see partly cloudy conditions with highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EARLY RAIN REPORTS - ORGANIZED BY LOCATION:

MINNESOTA:

Edgerton .2 WSW - .49"

Marshall .6 S - .29"

Slayton 7.1 NNW - .37"



IOWA:

Alta .3 SE - 1.21"

Kingsley .5 S - .97"

Le Mars .9 SE - 1.09"

Sioux Center 2.9 N - .88"

Sioux Center .4 N - 1.04"



SOUTH DAKOTA:

LOCATION RAIN AMOUNT (IN INCHES) Aberdeen 1.1 NE 0.24 Agar 15.1 WNW 0.53 Agar 3.7 N 0.24 Alexandria 6.4 N 0.3 Aurora 7.5 N 0.32 Batesland 7.4 NNE 0.28 Bison 20.3 SSE 0.48 Bruce 0.2 SSW 0.33 Burke 10.5 SSE 0.63 Chamberlain 0.3 W 0.33 Claremont 2.4 SSE 0.05 Clear Lake 0.6 SSW 0.14 Dell Rapids 0.9 WNW 0.54 Dell Rapids 6.2 NW 0.46 Emery 10.8 S 0.53 Garretson 1.7 WSW 0.57 Garretson 7.3 WSW 0.56 Gregory 4.3 E 0.57 Gregory 8.7 N 0.45 Harrisburg 2.5 NW 0.89 Harrold 11.5 NNW 0.23 Hermosa 0.3 ENE 0.3 Hermosa 10.3 ESE 0.15 Herreid 3.6 ESE 0.33 Highmore 12.4 N 0.36 Highmore 19.1 NNW 0.23 Holabird 8.5 N 0.17 Hot Springs 4.2 W 0.35 Hurley 0.2 S 0.7 Huron 1.1 NNE 0.16 Ideal 1.4 NE 0.37 Java 11.5 NNE 0.33 Kadoka 2.8 WNW 0.32 Kennebec 0.3 SE 0.2 Kennebec 8.4 SSW 0.24 LaBolt 0.1 WSW 0.08 Lake City 4.1 SE 0.03 Lowry 1.1 WNW 0.43 Mina 2.2 NE 0.18 Montrose 5.8 NW 0.45 Oacoma 5.8 SW 0.44 Pierre 16.5 ESE 0.13 Pierre 2.5 NNE 0.28 Presho 0.3 SSW 0.28 Pukwana 1.9 S 0.19 Sioux Falls 4.0 SE 0.8 Sioux Falls 4.5 S 0.84 Sioux Falls 4.5 SSW 0.83 Sioux Falls 4.6 SSW 0.71 Tea 1.1 NNW 0.55 Turton 0.0 NNE 0.14 Vermillion 1.4 SE 1.18 Watertown 2.7 E 0.19 Wessington Springs 9.3 SSW 0.28 White River 12.7 ENE 0.24 White River 17.1 NW 0.58 Whitewood 4.2 NNW 0.1 Witten 0.1 WSW 0.46 Worthing 2.0 W 1.32

DATA SOURCE - CoCoRaHS.com

