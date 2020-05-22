Storm Center Update – Friday AM May 22

Scattered light showers are in southeast South Dakota this morning. As the clouds remain throughout the day in eastern and southeast KELOLAND. We’ll continue with the chance for light rain.

Rain amounts during the day will not be as heavy as strong to severe storms to our south are robbing the moisture available.



With sunshine in western and central KELOLAND today, we’ll have temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. Where the clouds remain, it will be cool with highs in the 60s to near 70.



Strong to severe weather will be watched in KELOLAND for tomorrow. Large hail will be the main threat out of the storms tomorrow as well as heavy rainfall.



The rest of the holiday weekend will continue with chances for rain. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.



Temperatures next week will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees. We’ll watch for more rain chances late next week.