Storm Center Update- Friday AM, May 21st

Good morning! We’ve had some amazing views on our Live Cam Network this morning, especially from Terry peak with the morning sunshine and clouds in the distance. We expect more interesting skylines through the weekend with additional chances of thunderstorms.

Storms last night produced over 1″ of rain in the Custer area. Even Faith had a nice rain with .65″ reported.

The totals near Edgemont and Hot Springs were even heavier, locally over 2″.

We are still looking for a few showers and thunderstorms this morning across the central and east. More development is likely West River by this evening.

Severe weather is possible tonight in the marginal risk zone, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Futurecast shows the rounds of showers and t-storms in the west tonight. We expect new clusters of thunderstorms farther east Saturday night into Sunday morning. We expect a much better chance of storms on Sunday for much of western and central SD.

The map below shows the severe weather risk for Saturday night.

Better chances of severe weather will develop on Sunday across the plains. All modes of severe weather will be possible, so stay tuned for updates on that developing situation.

The forecast below shows a warm and windy start to the weekend forecast, with cooler weather found in western SD the next couple of days.

The daytime storm chance in Sioux Falls is not as high, but we do expect evening storms Sunday could moving into the Sioux Falls overnight into Monday morning. We also think there is some debate about the placement of the front Monday and Tuesday. If it stalls in the southeast, which more signals are pointing toward that scenario, then rain chances could redevelop at that time. Continue to watch for more weather details in the coming days.