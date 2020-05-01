Storm Center Update- Friday AM, May 1st

Good Morning! Clouds and very light sprinkles have been moving across KELOLAND overnight. Warm and breezy weather will be main headline for today.

Highs will be well into the 80s in the southeast, with 70s in the north and west.

Winds today are shifting directions from the south to the northwest. We expect winds speeds mainly 15-25 mph, with highs gusts in the far north. You will notice rain chances increasing along the Nebraska and South Dakota border tomorrow. Clouds will be impacting temperatures too in the far south.

The weather pattern features another system headed our way late Sunday and Monday. We will highlilght the best chance of rain in the 7 day forecast during this time. More rain is possible during the week as temperatures slide below normal.

Speaking of below normal temperatures, we are starting to see stronger signals of significantly cooler weather late next week into Mother’s Day Weekend. A frost or freeze is not out of the question for some areas of KELOLAND.

That’s all the more reason to enjoy the warmer weather today.

Temperatures will be cooler much of next week as we slide through the 60s. We still have time to evaluate just how cool temperatures will go late next week, so keep checking the forecast.