Storm Center Update – Friday AM May 15

Rain will become widespread in central and western KELOLAND today.

As a result, temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the 50s and low 60s. With sunshine this morning and clouds this afternoon in eastern KELOLAND, we’ll have warmer temps with numbers near 70.



Eastern KELOLAND will have rain tonight and it will continue for everyone tomorrow.

Along with the rain, temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the 50s and low 60s.



Rain amounts of over a half-inch will be common for southern KELOLAND.

Clouds and light showers will linger in eastern KELOLAND on Sunday morning. But clouds will decrease for the afternoon, and temperatures will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees.



If you want warmer weather, check out the numbers for next week. 70s and 80s will return!