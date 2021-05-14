Storm Center Update- Friday AM, May 14th

Scattered rain continues to move across parts of eastern KELOLAND. The rain has been welcome for areas that have been dry and more chances are ahead for some later today.

Here are the 24 hour rain totals as of 7a. Sioux Falls has picked up around .40″ so far.

We sure could use this rain in the north. The latest drought monitor shows extreme drought locked in place for northwestern SD.

Futurecast indicates the morning rain moving east, but additional scattered showers and t-storms will be possible in east-central SD and western MN later today. The weekend rain chance Saturday will be confined to far southern and western SD, but better chances of showers will expand north from Nebraska during the day on Sunday.

The moisture supply picture will be changing the next few days. The Gulf of Mexico will swing wide open and more rain will be coming for the plains. We’ll continue to watch for the details, but expect a much different weather pattern next week.

The European model 10 forecast shows the widespread rain. Notice KELOLAND is on the northern side of this moisture plume for now.

Expect areas of sunshine in central KELOLAND today with many areas in the 70s. Cooler weather will linger in SW MN and NW IA.

Evening rain chances will end in the southeast with overnight lows in the 40s.

Tomorrow should be a fair weather day with highs in the 70s in most areas. Shower chances will keep the numbers coolest in the southwest.

The Sioux Falls 7-day looks warmer next week with additional showers and storm chances arriving by Wednesday and Thursday.