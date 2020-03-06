Storm Center Update- Friday AM, March 6th

A wonderful weekend forecast is ahead for KELOLAND as dry and warmer weather make the big headlines. You can see south winds through the forecast as well and the grassland fire danger will be elevated over the snow free areas of the west, central, and south.

Highs will be in the 60s today in Pierre and Rapid City, with near 50 in Sioux Falls.

Tonight will not be as cold with lows mainly in the 30s.

Tomorrow will be mild with highs in the 70s for much of southwestern and southcentral SD!

Sunday will start turning cooler in the north, but Sioux Falls will still be in the mid 60s.

Temperatures will trend a little colder early next week as a couple of systems move through the central plains. We do expect a return to more above normal weather by the end of next week.

Rain and snow chances don’t appear to be too heavy early in the week. That’s important to watch as area rivers begin to rise as the snow melt kicks into high gear in northern KELOLAND.