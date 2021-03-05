Storm Center Update- Friday AM, March 5th

Good Morning! Areas of fog have developed this morning across parts of KELOLAND. We expect this fog to dissipate through the morning hours.

It was another warm day yesterday. This pattern will continue into early next week with highs some 20 to 30 degrees above normal.

Futurecast will keep us dry for the weekend. You can see a few areas of clouds from time to time, but the weekend will be very mild. We will also see more wind at times, so the grassland fire danger index will be high.

The above normal temperatures will continue into early next week. A slow decline on temperatures can be expected late next week.

Highs today will still be very mild with most areas in the 50s and 60s.

Tonight will be cool again with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s with a few patches of fog possible.

Look for more 60s tomorrow, with a few 70s in the central and west.

The 7 day forecast keeps us very mild through Tuesday, with a chance of scattered rain returning to KELOLAND by Wednesday into Thursday.