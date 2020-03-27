Storm Center Update- Friday AM, March 27th

More rain is on the way for parts of KELOLAND as flood watches are in effect starting tonight into tomorrow. Expect 1-3″ of rain in the watch area and a quick rise on area streams and rivers.

Futurecast shows showers starting today with some snow in the Black Hills. We expect more rain moving north into KELOLAND tonight and tomorrow. Rain will be heavy at times with increasing winds. We expect a switch to snow for a few areas north of Sioux Falls by Saturday night. So far, accumulations appear to be low, but we’ll watch that with future forecasts later today.

Look for heavy totals of rain the southeast with the numbers between 1 and 2 inches in many spots. The amounts should be much lower in Aberdeen, Pierre, and Rapid City.

The snow forecast is still limited due to temperatures staying above freezing during much of this storm.

Strong north winds will also be a big story tomorrow, with gusts over 40 mph likely.

Enjoy the quiet weather today and temperatures should be fine in the upper 40s and lower 50s in many areas.

Rain will increase tonight with lows near 40 in Sioux Falls and 30s to the north and west.

Prepare to be inside much of the day in Sioux Falls tomorrow. Rapid City will be much better with some sunshine in the afternoon.

Better weather will build into KELOLAND on Sunday with highs in the 50s for many areas.

We’ll keep the trend going into Monday.

The 7 day looks good through the middle of next week. We may see cooler weather at the end of the forecast, but enjoy the nice days because we have a few of them coming.