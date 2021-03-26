Storm Center Update- Friday AM, March 26th

Good morning! Light showers or sprinkles are trying to develop this morning across parts of KELOLAND. We expect better coverage on the rain chances by this evening.

Much of KELOLAND is still needing moisture. The north has been especially dry the past 30 days. This system won’t change many of these numbers.

Futurecast is showing the pockets of sprinkles increasing, with rain showers developing. That will be especially true along the cold front in southcentral SD. We expect scattered rain to advance to the east Saturday morning.

The precipitation forecast will be generally under .25″ in the southeast. Folks in the far north will see little impact once again.

The long-rain forecast still looks warmer toward Easter Weekend. We’ll have more on that story in the coming days.

Highs will still be above normal today, even with the thicker clouds with most areas in the 50s.

Rain chances will continue tonight with lows mainly in the 30s.

Northwest winds will feel cool tomorrow, but highs will still be in the 50s and above normal for most areas.

The big warming trend is clear to see for Monday, but Tuesday will be much colder with gusty northwest winds. We will start to gain some recovery by Thursday of next week.