Storm Center Update- Friday AM, March 19th

Sunshine yesterday helped us warm up a bit, but the effect of the snow cover was quite evident as highs held in the 30s and 40s where the snow was deepest. Melting will kick into high gear today with highs warming into the 50s for many this afternoon.

Here’s the latest snow coverage map this morning. You can see the thickest blanket of snow is still located in SW South Dakota.

Futurecast stay dry as we start the weekend. Increasing south winds will be noticed today and even stronger wind gusts are forecast tomorrow. We expect gusts near 40 mph tomorrow from the south across much of eastern KELOLAND.

The weather pattern will be changing early next week. A few showers will be possible on Sunday as a cold front moves across the region. A larger storm system will organize to our southwest by Monday and begin to move toward parts of KELOLAND into Tuesday. The best chances of rain and snow will be eastern and southern KELOLAND once again. The exact path of the storm will determine how far west the precipitation will fall.

We are still getting signals of some accumulating snow here in KELOLAND, but we expect changes to this map as we gather new information this weekend.

There certainly is a lot of water in the forecast next week across the central and southern plains. Most of that yellow shaded area is over 1″ of water.

Enjoy the 50s for highs today in much of KELOLAND, but also note the stronger winds for Pierre and Aberdeen.

Look for milder numbers overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s under mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow looks mild, but the wind will make a difference as gusts rise to near 40mph at times.

The storm system for next week looks stronger by Monday night into Tuesday as areas of rain may change to snow by late Tuesday or Wednesday morning. The anticipated clouds and moisture will keep temperatures below normal at the end of the 7 day forecast.