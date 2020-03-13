Storm Center Update- Friday AM, March 13th

Good Morning! Winter weather is back for parts of KELOLAND with winter storm warnings going into effect for the Black Hills tonight and tomorrow.

We also have winter weather advisories in effect across much of west, including Winner, Gregory and Pine Ridge. Again, much of this snow will start tonight and continue into Saturday.

Our snow forecast is still less than 1″ in Sioux Falls. However, 4-8″ is forecast for Rapid City and travel will be more difficult in the warning areas. Very little snow will fall in the northeast.

Futurecast shows the timeline on this system. You can see the snow expanding from Nebraska during the evening, with snow lasting into the first half of Saturday. East winds from Minnesota will be effective at limiting the eastward extent of the snow.

While the majority of the precipitation with this first system will go to our south, we may not be so fortunate next week. The chance of rain will ramp up here by Wednesday and a very unsettled pattern is LIKELY in the plains late next week, so the chances of rain and snow will be warranted. We still have several questions surrounding the details of the pattern and how temperatures will respond to these storm tracks, but the first take-away is the moisture coming our way.

You can clearly see heavy precipitation from southern KELOLAND south the next 10 days. It certainly looks active, but we are still on the northern edge of the most active region of weather.

Increasing clouds are expected today with highs in the mid 40s in the south and mid 30s in the northeast.

Snow chances will be highest in the southwest tonight with lows mainly in the 20s.

While snow will be in the air tomorrow, much of it will fall in the morning.

Sunday and Monday should be dry as we watch the developing weather at the end of next week.