Storm Center Update- Friday AM, June 7th

Good Morning!

We have had a very warm week and yesterday was no exception. Highs reached the upper 80s and lower 90s in many areas, including Sioux Falls.

There will be storms in the far northwest later today, including an enhanced risk of severe weather for folks in Buffalo and Faith. We’ll keep an eye on the Black Hills as well.

Our latest FutureScan forecast shows some thunderstorm development in western SD this evening, but these storms will track to the northeast and fall apart overnight. New storms will fire just west of the James Valley late tomorrow and then track to the east. Some of those thunderstorms may approach severe limits, but widespread severe weather is not likely.

Here is the latest marginal risk for tomorrow in eastern KELOLAND.

The storms may produce pockets of heavier rain, but the range will likely be .50″ to 1.5″ with the biggest cells. Notice how the amounts decrease east of I-29. We think the line of thunderstorms will weaken as it moves into NW IA and SW MN.

If you like hotter weather, enjoy today.

Rain chances will stay West River tonight.

We already see big differences in temperature tomorrow, with 60s in Rapid City and 80s in Sioux Falls.

By Sunday, all locations in KELOLAND will be much cooler in the 60s.

We’ll keep the cooler weather pattern into early next week. Another round of showers may arrive from the northwest by Tuesday.