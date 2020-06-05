Storm Center Update – Friday AM June 5

Today will be the calm day ahead of the storm chances this weekend.



With mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today, expect highs in the low to middle 80s.



The weather will get more aggressive tomorrow. As a warm front drapes across western into south-central South Dakota, it will be the focal point for strong to severe storms. All modes of severe weather will be possible including tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center has this area in an enhanced risk for severe storms.



The heat will continue on Sunday. Strong southerly winds will help keep the hot air in place as temperatures warm to the upper 80s and upper 90s. Late day storms will have to be watched in northern KELOLAND. Any storms that get going will have the chance to become strong to severe.

If you miss out on the rain, there’s a better chance for widespread rain Monday night into Tuesday ahead of much cooler air that will be here by midweek.