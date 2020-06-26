Storm Center Update – Friday AM June 26

Rain will continue to come to an end in eastern KELOLAND this morning and we’ll start to see a decrease in cloud cover as we go through the morning.



With partly cloudy skies this afternoon, we’ll have a seasonal day as temperatures warm to the 80s. Winds will be relatively light, but we’ll have stronger winds as we go through the weekend.



With high pressure in control, Saturday will start and end with sunny skies.

Winds will become southerly at 5-15 mph and temperatures will be slightly warmer, expect highs in the 80s and 90s.



Sunday will be hot with widespread 90s.

South winds will also be stronger with gusts over 40 mph in central South Dakota. Those strong south winds will also help dew point temperatures increase, so expect thicker humidity on Sunday.



It will remain hot and humid next week with widespread 90s through at least Tuesday. As we break the heat on Wednesday, we’ll watch for greater chances of storms. Even though we’ll ‘cool’ late next week, we still expect afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90.