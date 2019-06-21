Storm Center Update- Friday AM, June 21st

Good Morning!

Welcome to summer! It looks like summer heat will be arriving in the forecast later next week, but today’s story will revolve around thunderstorm development. Much of eastern KELOLAND is under a slight risk zone for severe weather. Hail is the main threat at this time.

A closer look at the tornado risk shows only isolated chances across the northeastern corner of South Dakota.

FutureScan shows the initial bands of showers and thunderstorms lifting across the region this morning. Redevelopment is likely to take place ahead of the main front along an Ipswich to Miller line by early to mid afternoon. The amount of recovery ahead of that line will determine how much severe weather we see. Development may build into northern Nebraska by the early evening and move east. We think the severe weather risk will decrease toward sunset.

Highs today will be mainly in the 70s.

Thunderstorm chances will move across the east this evening. Rapid City will be much cooler around 45.

A mix of upper 60s and lower 70s is expected tomorrow. We can’t rule out a few isolated showers or t-storms streaming in from northern Nebraska and western IA during the day. The main chance of scattered rain will be south and east of Sioux Falls.

The 7-day forecast shows warmer weather likely next week along with more humidity. Get ready for a good stretch of 80s, but nightly thunderstorm chances will eventually build into the forecast as well.