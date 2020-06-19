Storm Center Update – Friday AM June 19

After all the rain yesterday, areas of fog are greeting some in eastern KELOLAND.



The fog will slowly leave the area and skies will be partly cloudy during the afternoon. While western South Dakota will have a chance for rain, eastern KELOLAND will be dry. It will be a comfortable day with highs in the 70s and 80s with light winds.



The weekend is looking like a typical June weekend. While afternoon highs will warm to near 80, we’ll have scattered showers and storms. Saturday’s chance will come in from the south and mainly affect southeast KELOLAND during the morning. As we start to see sunshine by the afternoon, redeveloping storms will be possible. Since these storms will be driven by the sun, once it sets we’ll lose the energy and the storms.

While eastern Nebraska and western Iowa have the best chance for rain on Sunday, some of it will hit southeast KELOLAND. Rain amounts in southeast KELOLAND may approach a half-inch with higher amounts in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.



