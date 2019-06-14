Storm Center Update - Friday AM June 14

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BIG PICTURE:

An area of upper level high pressure over the northwest US will weaken and become, more or less, a trough. This means today will likely be our warmest day out of the 7-day forecast before cooler air sinks into KELOLAND this weekend and lasts into next week. Also, the west to northwest flow in the upper levels that will come with the trough opens the door for an unsettled, active pattern of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LOCAL FORECAST:

Today looks like it will be a warm and sunny day with highs reaching the upper 70s to upper 80s across KELOLAND. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in western SD this afternoon and will move west to east through the afternoon, evening, and nighttime hours. Some of those storms may be strong to severe though the chances are low. The SPC has placed a marginal risk over a good portion of northern KELOLAND for large hail and strong winds.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Saturday continues the rainy pattern with more rain and storm chances for eastern KELOLAND The central region looks like it will be dry for the most part while the west may see some pop up showers during the heat of the day. Afternoon temperatures on Saturday will be in the 70s to lower 80s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sunday and Sunday night brings back the rain chances but this time, it will be for western and parts of central SD. As of now, it looks like the rain will begin in western SD early in the day and move southeast, reaching south-central SD by the evening. The east is expected to be dry. Highs on Sunday will be in the 70s to lower 80s.

Highs remain the 70s to near 80 degrees next week with another shot at rain and storms by mid week.

