Storm Center Update- Friday AM, June 12th

Our Friday forecast looks dry and warmer across KELOLAND. The wind should stay in a good range, not too strong just yet.

Chances of rain look limited this weekend. There may be an isolated shower or t-shower northeast of Sioux Falls tonight and a few more scattered t-storms could develop in the far west Saturday night. Most of us will stay dry.

The wind will return, starting with higher gusts West River on Saturday.

The wind forecast will expand to the east on Sunday.

Much of the forecast is dry. You can see the 7 day rain trend shows a few pockets of rain by Thursday of next week.

Temperatures will be warming in the coming days, including today with many areas in the 80s. A few 70s are still found in the far northeast.

Tonight looks quiet with lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds will increase tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s to near 90.

The 7-day forecast looks hotter by early next week with a batch of 90 degree weather likely. We’ll have to wait until Thursday for a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.