Storm Center Update- Friday AM, June 11th

Showers and thunderstorms have brought areas of welcome rain, but some unwanted severe weather as well. Watertown woke up to rain with a pretty haze of pink over the skyline.

The Sioux Falls area has picked up .25″ to .50″ amounts as of 7am.

The storm line will continue to move to the east this morning into western MN and NW IA. Several reports of 50-60 mph winds have been noted along with some pockets of nickel size hail.

Rain totals have been heavier around Menno and Parkston as shown on the map below. We’ll be working on a complete list of rain totals later today.

These are the numbers as of 7am at the area airports.

Hot weather will return for next week.

The cooler weather today will feel better with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Tonight will be mainly clear with lows in the lower to middle 50s.

Dry weather is forecast tomorrow with warmer temperatures into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Hot and dry weather will be the big story next week with highs near 100 by Thursday.