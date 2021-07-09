Storm Center Update- Friday AM, July 9th

It was a stormy night across parts of KELOLAND. We saw several areas of hail as shown on the map below. Some of the largest hail fell in the Freeman area. The rain that fell was welcome, however.

You can see the heavier rain totals were not widespread. Sioux Falls picked up .80″ between the rain yesterday morning and the thunderstorms overnight.

The rain fell in strips across the region, so it was really a case of feast or famine again as the story of the drought remains for most areas.

At least the 7 day rainfall map is better for a few pockets. We’ll take whatever we can get as we see another chance of rain tonight into the first half of the weekend.

Futurecast shows developing rain chances first tonight in western SD. Overnight rain will become more likely in central SD. As the upper level low pressure circulation drops in from the north, more scattered rain will develop farther east. There are mixed signals about how far east this rain will develop into NE South Dakota and SW Minnesota, so therefore, our chances of rain are lower in those areas. Rain totals Saturday will all hinge on local thunderstorm development, with spots easily over 1″ again.

Temperatures will not be too bad the next few days as we warm through the 80s next week. We do see more hints of heat by the end of the 10 day forecast.

The forecast today stays in the 80s for many areas with mainly a dry daypart forecast.

Thunderstorm chances will develop tonight west and central.

The rain and clouds will keep temperatures cooler tomorrow for many areas in the 70s in the southeast.

The next organized chance of rain is Wednesday of next week.