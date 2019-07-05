Storm Center Update – Friday AM July 5

A wide area of rain is moving through central and eastern South Dakota this morning. The rain is moving east/northeast and can be expected into western Minnesota and northwest Iowa as the morning goes on.

With a lot of cloud cover and rain, expect highs today to be cooler as many will have highs in the 70s.



Storms will develop again in western South Dakota late this afternoon and evening. Much like the past couple of days, these storms will try to hold together and move into central and eastern KELOLAND as the night goes on.

This weekend will be MUCH cooler than last weekend. While eastern KELOLAND will still have a slight chance for rain tomorrow, there’s a better chance to stay dry in central and western South Dakota. Highs will be in the 70s and low 80s for Saturday and Sunday. Keep in mind, our climate average highs are in the middle 80s for many.

But, it you want the heat back…it will return next week with highs in the middle 80s to near 90.