Storm Center Update- Friday AM, July 31st

A warm afternoon is forecast across KELOLAND, but cooler weather is just around the corner as we start the weekend forecast.

Most areas were dry yesterday, but a few pockets of rain have fallen in far western SD.

Futurecast shows pockets of rain in central KELOLAND later this afternoon. We think this cold front will bring scattered rain chances to the Sioux Falls area on Saturday.

The pattern certainly features cooler weather. The core of the heat will stay in the southwest part of the country for several days and Canadian air will rule the northern plains.

It will still be warm this afternoon ahead of the cold front with highs in the 80s, even near 90 in Pierre.

Scattered rain showers and isolated t-storms are forecast tonight with lows in the 60s.

Tomorrow will feature scattered showers with the passing cold front.

70s will be the big weather story early next week. The forecast also looks dry for the first part of the week.