Storm Center Update- Friday AM, July 30th

Good morning! Thick smoke continue to be a problem across much of KELOLAND this morning. We expect the rain today to help, but if you are sensitive to the smoke, you are encouraged to remain indoors as conditions improve some tomorrow. The pink colors on the map below show the most intense smoke.

You can see the haze on our Downtown LIVE cam in Sioux Falls.

The rain is welcome news this morning. A band of showers and thunderstorms will continue to move east today and expect numerous clusters of showers and storms during the day.

The map below shows 24 hour rainfall totals as of 7am.

Futurecast shows the rain on the move during the day, with the redeveloping storms in the southeast this afternoon. While severe threats will remain low, we can’t rule out a few stronger storms in the Yankton area this evening. Expect drier weather tomorrow, but a secondary cold front may bring a few widely scattered showers or thundershowers to the afternoon forecast as shown below.

A sample rain forecast on the European model still shows a general band of .50″ to 1″ of rain in the area shaded in green, with local amounts over 1″.

The clouds, smoke, and rain combo will keep temperatures cooler today in the 70s in the southeast, with warmer 80s in Aberdeen.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s tonight as the rain chances diminish from north to south.

Tomorrow looks seasonable with highs in the 80s and more sunshine through the day.

Dry weather trends should continue into early next week with highs in the 80s through the 7 day forecast.