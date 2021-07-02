Storm Center Update- Friday AM, July 2nd

The drought news continues to top our weather headlines. The rootzone moisture map shows much of eastern SD is very dry, in the 10th percentile ranking or lower with data going all the way back to the late 1940s. The hot weather ahead will be very challenging to those in agriculture.

For the record, many areas of central and eastern SD are 3 to 5 inches below normal for rainfall the past 60 days. The months of May and June are critical for moisture and usually carry us through dry spells during July and August.

The pattern starts dry as high pressure moves over KELOLAND. We do see a disturbance moving into KELOLAND by Tuesday, bringing some rain chances with it. We also see the core of the heat ridge staying to our west late next week. If that happens, it will keep the door open to a low pressure area moving our way late next week, which could offer another brief period of relief from the heat and perhaps some rain.

The rain chances will be isolated to start the weekend across western SD. We think the first shot of rain for Sioux Falls will enter the picture by Monday night as a stationary front sits across our south. If we can gather enough humidity on Tuesday, we will see additional showers and thunderstorms across central and eastern KELOLAND. The Tuesday rain chance is by far the best set-up for areas of rain.