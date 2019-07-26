Storm Center Update- Friday AM, July 26th

Good Morning! Scattered thunderstorms have developed in parts of southwestern SD and also across areas of central MN.

The severe weather risk is low for most areas, but we can’t rule out a few stronger storms in extreme southern SD into northern Nebraska for the afternoon.

Temperatures will be plenty warm with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Most of the plains will be warm, but that story will change by early next week.

An evening t-storm is possible in the southeast, but most areas should be dry overnight.

Tomorrow will be warm once again with 89 forecast in Sioux Falls. Late day storms will fire in far western SD and move east Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The risk of severe weather is confined to the far southwest and is in the marginal category.

Thunderstorms are expected into Sunday across the east. Notice the cooler temperatures to the north.

The clash in temperatures along the cold front may spark a few stronger storms, but once again the risk of severe weather is in the marginal category across far southeastern KELOLAND.

Rain totals could surpass 3/4 of an inch through Sunday across the areas shaded in light blue and purple.

The cooler weather will really be gear early next week. Highs should fall into the 70s East River. Look at the 59 in Fargo!

Tuesday also looks cooler with highs still in the 70s in the east. Rain chances may increase Tuesday into Wednesday.

Summer warmth begins to return at the end of the 7 day forecast.