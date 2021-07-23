Storm Center Update- Friday AM, July 23rd

Hot weather remains in place across KELOLAND. We have highs in the 90s and 100s forecast once again today for most areas.

We’ve had a little scattered rain once again in central KELOLAND. The hits of rain are scattered and most of the amounts are light. There will be more rain chances developing the next 12 hours.

You can see the generation of showers and thunderstorms in central KELOLAND late this afternoon. We expect a scattered line of showers and thunderstorms to move toward Sioux Falls area late this evening. The rain that does develop will end by Saturday morning, leaving behind mainly dry weather and less humid conditions for most areas. We may see some redeveloping thunderstorms toward the Rapid City area Saturday night.

Stay cool the best you can as highs stay well above normal today.

Overnight lows will be slightly cooler overnight.

Tomorrow still looks hot with widespread 90s.

The raw data early next week looks very hot. We could be between 105 and 110 in Pierre on either Tuesday or Wednesday.

The bottom line is the drought monitor is likely to show worsening drought conditions resulting from all of the heat the next 7 days.