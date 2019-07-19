Storm Center Update – Friday AM July 19

Strong storms are moving through northern KELOLAND this morning. These storms have a history of hail and strong winds. Expect storms to travel east into northeast KELOLAND through the morning.



It will be another hot and humid day! Numerous Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are out for eastern and southeast KELOLAND as the heat index will be between 105 and 110. Use caution when spending anytime outside today.



We’ll slowly break the heat and humidity tonight and tomorrow. As we do, it comes with a chance for showers and storms.



The rain chance will continue for tomorrow. With much thicker clouds and periods of rain, expect highs to be much cooler with numbers in the 70s for much of the area.



Sunday will be a pleasant day with highs in the 70s and 80s with mostly sunny skies.



Highs next week will be closer to average with highs in the middle to upper 80s. It will not be as humid or as active as storm chances will be low.