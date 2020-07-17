Storm Center Update – Friday AM July 17

It will be hot through the first half of the weekend, but we’ll have relief arrive by Sunday.



For today, expect sunny skies with widespread 90s.

The combination of hot temperatures and high dew points will bring the heat index to dangerous levels with a Heat Advisory in effect this afternoon for central and eastern KELOLAND. Use caution when outdoors.



We’ll also watch for storm development in northern and northeast KLEOLAND this evening and early tonight. Any storms that develop will become severe with damaging winds being the main threat. Though we cannot rule out a tornado or two either.

Pay attention to the stormy conditions in northern KELOLAND later today as an enhanced risk for severe weather has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center.



Slightly cooler and drier air will move through KELOLAND for tomorrow.

As it moves into southeast South Dakota let in the day, storms will develop. These may become strong to severe and contain periods of heavy rain.

A slight risk for severe weather has been issued for southeast KELOLAND for tomorrow evening.



Much cooler and drier air will move in for Sunday. Some will fall below average with highs in the lower 80s.