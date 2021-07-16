Storm Center Update – Friday AM July 16

Isolated showers and storms have developed in central South Dakota this morning. These are setting up south/southwest of Pierre and are moving to the east. These are expected to weaken as the morning goes on.

Storms will develop this afternoon in western South Dakota in and around Rapid City. Some of the stronger storms will be capable of gusty winds and hail. A marginal risk for severe weather has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center for western KELOLAND.

Widely scattered storms will be possible this weekend in central South Dakota. The rain will not be widespread, but if you are underneath a stronger storm, a period of heavy rain will be possible. Highs this weekend will be in the 80s and 90s.

We’ll have widespread 90s for next week with dry skies. The 90s will continue through at least the first half of next weekend. We are seeing signs of rain chances returning to western South Dakota NEXT Sunday.