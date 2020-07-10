Storm Center Update – Friday AM July 10

Showers and storms this morning in western South Dakota will continue to move east.



Any storms that develop this afternoon will become strong to severe with large hail and strong wind being the main threats. The Storm Prediction Center has central KELOLAND in an enhanced risk for severe weather. We can’t rule out a tornado or two this afternoon either. Pay close attention to the storm development in central KELOLAND later this afternoon and evening.

Expect highs in the 80s and 90s today.



A cold front will be east of KELOLAND for tomorrow, as a result, we’ll have cooler and drier air for the first half of the weekend. Some may only have afternoon highs in the 70s; otherwise, expect low to middle 80s for highs.



Sunday will be a little warmer with many in the middle 80s, low 90s may also appear in parts of central and western South Dakota.



We’ll continue with steady hits of rain next week as afternoon highs will be at or slightly above average.