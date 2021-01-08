Storm Center Update- Friday AM, January 8th

Areas of fog continue this morning across parts of eastern KELOLAND. Also, pockets of drizzle and freezing drizzle have been reported in parts of northeastern KELOLAND. The map below shows our dense fog advisory early this morning.

We also have areas of light snow in parts of western KELOLAND, but amounts should stay light during the day.

High temperatures stayed in the 30s yesterday across much of KELOLAND and we expect similar numbers today.

Futurecast shows the clouds and fog today, with the chances of light snow in the west. It will be tough to clear the clouds tomorrow as well in many areas.

Cold air will hold to our north for now. We are watch a system late next week that could deliver a shot of cold to parts of the United States. The jury is still out on how much that will impact KELOLAND, but there’s a growing chance that some of that cold to the north will eventually slide south.

Highs today will stay in the 30s for much of KELOLAND with light winds around 5 mph in many areas.

Tonight will feature another chance of fog with lows in the teens in the southeast and 20s for many other areas.

Clouds and fog issues tomorrow will keep temperatures from changing much with the numbers mainly in the 30s.

The 7 day forecast shows 30s for highs into early next week, with a chance of 40 degree weather by Wednesday.