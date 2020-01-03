Storm Center Update- Friday AM, January 3rd

Good Morning! A batch of snow, mixed precipitation, and wind is pushing quickly across parts of central and eastern KELOLAND this morning. Take a look at both our Miller and Eureka Live Cams from 6:30am.

We think this area of snow will hold together as it tracks to the southeast. Here’s a look at the timeline over the next 12 hours. Roads will be slushy and slick with the quick hit of precipitation and the wind will create areas of blowing snow.

Snow totals will stay in the “nuisance” category in many areas East River, but a few isolated totals could top 2″ in SW MN.

A closer look at the wind forecast shows the strongest gusts west and north of Sioux Falls this morning, with the wind exiting the southeast this evening. We get a break on the wind most of Saturday, but another push comes our way late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Winds could gust over 50 mph in the northeast.

Enjoy the above normal temperatures today in many areas, even with the snow and wind.

Also, don’t forget about the chilly start to Saturday morning in eastern KELOLAND where lows will drop into the single digits.

That 55 degree high in Rapid City will feel very nice tomorrow. Folks in the east will see climbing temperatures all day and that trend may continue overnight into Sunday morning.

Next week will begin mild, but a hit of colder air is still likely on Tuesday. We may see falling temperatures on that day, but no major storms are in the forecast.