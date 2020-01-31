Storm Center Update- Friday AM, January 31st

Good Morning! Areas of snow have fallen this morning, including in downtown Sioux Falls. Be careful for the slush and snow covering a few roads.

Watertown has had up to 4″ of accumulation from the overnight.

You can see the narrow heavier band on VIPIR, including Clear Lake into western MN.

This batch of mixed precipitation in the southeast will be quick to move out this morning, but some lingering fog will be possible.

Futurecast want to bring some clearing across KELOLAND today, reaching I-29 by late in the day. The weekend should offer at least partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures.

Take a closer look at the Rapid City area tomorrow. We’ll go 70 for a high!

The exceptionally mild air will slide to our east early next week and temperatures will return to the 20s and 30s for many.

Highs today will stay in the 30s across the much of the east as clouds erode from west to east.

Tonight will remain mild for this time of year in the 20s and 30s.

That 70 will feel nice in Rapid City. All of these numbers are well above normal for this time of year.

We’ll keep that 50 for Sunday, but the numbers will start falling during the afternoon as winds switch to the north. Cooler temperatures will follow early next week.