Storm Center Update- Friday AM, January 29th

Good Morning! Clouds and areas of fog are around this morning in parts of eastern KELOLAND. We expect more issues with clouds and eventually freezing drizzle and snow this weekend, mainly in eastern KELOLAND.

Our Futurecast update shows thick clouds in the east today and pockets of freezing drizzle developing tonight and tomorrow. The freezing drizzle will be the biggest problem into Saturday, but snow will eventually wrap up into the system Saturday night into early Sunday.

We expect nuisance amounts of snow through Sunday morning with snow totals of 1-2″ in parts of SW MN and NW IA.

Highs today will be above normal in most areas. We’ll be near 50 in Rapid City, but Sioux Falls will hold near 32.

With deeper moisture pushing into eastern KELOLAND, some freezing drizzle may develop in our eastern KELOLAND counties overnight.

Prepare for some icy spots tomorrow with areas of drizzle and freezing drizzle in the forecast East River.

One of the big weather stories for next week will be the large amount of frigid air headed toward KELOLAND. We will not escape the cold this time and readings will be the coldest of the season so far.

Highs next Saturday will drop into the single digits above and below zero.

Highs next Sunday look even colder.

The 7 day forecast will stay above normal into early next week, but we think snow chances will increase by Thursday and Friday. That storm will usher in the big temperature drop at the end of next week.